Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 87.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.20% to Rs 104.45 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 87.78% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.20% to Rs 104.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.104.45166.33-2.975.893.4313.591.9011.771.098.92

