Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.09% to Rs 174.91 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 17.41% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 174.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.91194.536.256.424.254.281.931.972.362.01

