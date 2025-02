Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 24.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 229.72 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 24.37% to Rs 33.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 229.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 201.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.229.72201.4417.1017.7346.8636.1744.6635.1133.6827.08

