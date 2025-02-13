Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.963.66 -19 OPM %14.5313.66 -PBDT0.090.14 -36 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.040.06 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 30.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Filmcity Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story