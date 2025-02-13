Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.963.6614.5313.660.090.140.040.060.040.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News