Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 95.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 414.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales400.76414.28 -3 OPM %40.6863.21 -PBDT6.81119.12 -94 PBT4.99117.71 -96 NP3.5080.76 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Looks Health Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit declines 98.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 30.87% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story