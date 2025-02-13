Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 400.76 croreNet profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 95.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 414.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales400.76414.28 -3 OPM %40.6863.21 -PBDT6.81119.12 -94 PBT4.99117.71 -96 NP3.5080.76 -96
