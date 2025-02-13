Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 95.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 414.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.400.76414.2840.6863.216.81119.124.99117.713.5080.76

