Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 65.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 65.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 135.42 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 65.26% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 135.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.42113.12 20 OPM %18.5712.86 -PBDT25.6515.55 65 PBT23.6614.88 59 NP21.2212.84 65

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

