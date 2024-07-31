Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 0.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.65% to Rs 218.48 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank declined 0.27% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.65% to Rs 218.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.218.48188.9165.4368.2340.1739.8940.1739.8930.0230.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp