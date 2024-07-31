Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 0.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.65% to Rs 218.48 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank declined 0.27% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.65% to Rs 218.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income218.48188.91 16 OPM %65.4368.23 -PBDT40.1739.89 1 PBT40.1739.89 1 NP30.0230.10 0
