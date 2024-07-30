Axis Bank allots 1.07 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,07,426 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on July 30, 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,20,26,042 (309,10,13,021 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,22,40,894 (309,11,20,447equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

