Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 1.07 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.07 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Axis Bank has allotted 1,07,426 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on July 30, 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,20,26,042 (309,10,13,021 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,22,40,894 (309,11,20,447equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Energy Solutions files for QIP, floor price at Rs 1,027 per piece

Shanthi Gears result: PAT rises to Rs 21.66 cr, total income at Rs 142.2 cr

Paytm sees no impact of reduced UPI incentives on path to profitability

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha passes Union Budget 2024-25

Coastal Energen promoters reiterate commitment to one-time settlement

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story