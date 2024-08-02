Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 23.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 113.66% to Rs 323.18 croreNet profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 23.15% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 113.66% to Rs 323.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales323.18151.26 114 OPM %7.037.56 -PBDT23.8617.90 33 PBT21.6217.23 25 NP6.147.99 -23
