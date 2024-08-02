Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 23.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 113.66% to Rs 323.18 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 23.15% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 113.66% to Rs 323.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.323.18151.267.037.5623.8617.9021.6217.236.147.99

