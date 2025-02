Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 67.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.45% to Rs 290.30 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 67.49% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.45% to Rs 290.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.290.30324.1614.2511.6056.05100.0653.2298.9719.4459.80

