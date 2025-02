Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 542.11 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 0.25% to Rs 27.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 542.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 488.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.542.11488.189.839.0848.9140.5833.8833.3727.7027.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News