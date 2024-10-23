Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1364.43 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 30.30% to Rs 301.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1364.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1091.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1364.431091.31 25 OPM %24.8826.24 -PBDT441.20305.24 45 PBT423.52295.04 44 NP301.32231.25 30

