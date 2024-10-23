Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1364.43 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 30.30% to Rs 301.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1364.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1091.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1364.431091.3124.8826.24441.20305.24423.52295.04301.32231.25

