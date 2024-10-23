Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 397.45 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 21.67% to Rs 57.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 397.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales397.45381.93 4 OPM %22.0223.54 -PBDT93.0488.65 5 PBT77.7771.68 8 NP57.0446.88 22

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

