NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 397.45 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 21.67% to Rs 57.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 397.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 381.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.397.45381.9322.0223.5493.0488.6577.7771.6857.0446.88

