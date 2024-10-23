Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 34.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 34.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 1213.95 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation declined 34.75% to Rs 61.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 1213.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1179.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1213.951179.06 3 OPM %15.8820.14 -PBDT158.30200.88 -21 PBT82.15134.05 -39 NP61.6994.54 -35

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

