Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 34.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 1213.95 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation declined 34.75% to Rs 61.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 1213.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1179.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

