Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 287.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 147.37 crore

Net profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 287.16% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales147.37142.50 3 OPM %11.275.61 -PBDT14.026.74 108 PBT9.172.10 337 NP5.731.48 287

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

