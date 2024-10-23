Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 287.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 147.37 crore

Net profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 287.16% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.147.37142.5011.275.6114.026.749.172.105.731.48

