Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 114.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 1006.48 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 114.34% to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 1006.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 962.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1006.48962.79 5 OPM %7.874.56 -PBDT83.0144.51 86 PBT66.2630.08 120 NP48.2722.52 114

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

