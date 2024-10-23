Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 114.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 1006.48 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 114.34% to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 1006.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 962.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1006.48962.797.874.5683.0144.5166.2630.0848.2722.52

