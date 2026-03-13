SEPC Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2026.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd lost 14.16% to Rs 6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3774 shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd tumbled 12.40% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd crashed 12.39% to Rs 62.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 231 shares in the past one month. Panorama Studios International Ltd corrected 11.58% to Rs 37.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85557 shares in the past one month. MRC Agrotech Ltd shed 9.99% to Rs 34.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.