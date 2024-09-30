LTI MIndtree partners with Currys

LTI Mindtree announced the partnership with Currys by enabling transformation of its omni-channel retail customer experiences leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and MuleSoft. Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries. Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries. Key solutions implemented in the transformation include re-platforming of the website to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the launch of an in-store client app on Experience Cloud, and the implementation of Service Cloud for post-sales support. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys, said, Our collaboration with LTIMindtree has empowered our teams to deliver exceptional experiences for our colleagues and customers. With our new revolutionized omnichannel platform, we are poised to achieve greater operational efficiencies, provide faster service, and drive innovation for future business growth.

Srinivas Rao, executive vice president and chief business officer, LTIMindtree, said, Our collaboration with Currys is a testament to LTIMindtree's capabilities in the retail space. We have successfully delivered a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience, marking a significant milestone that unlocks new growth opportunities by catering to the unique needs of each customer. We are committed to helping our customers harness digital technologies that drive innovation and productivity.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,169.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,162.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,016.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.38% to end at Rs 6,139.70 on Friday, 27 September 2024.

