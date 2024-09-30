Premier League 2024-25 points table: Man City drop to 2nd, United to 12th

Match week six of the English Premier League 2024-25 season witnessed a lot of ups and downs. The defending champions, Manchester City, who were leading the table until match week six, dropped one spot to second after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 in an away game to secure the top spot on Premier League 2024-25 team standings.

Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2 and are at third place with 14 points, while Chelsea secured an easy 4-2 win over Brighton to hold on to fourth place.





Tottenham, after beating Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday night, jumped to the 8th spot with 10 points, while Erik Ten Hag's 'Red Devils dropped to 12th with just seven points in six games in Premier League poinsts table.

Currently, Crystal Palace (3 points), Southampton (1 point), and Wolves (1 point) are the three teams in the relegation zone as they hold the 18th, 19th, and 20th spots, respectively.

Premier League 2024 points table:



Rankings Team Played Won Drawn Lost G/F G/A G/D Points 1 Liverpool 6 5 0 1 12 2 10 15 2 Manchester City 6 4 2 0 14 6 8 14 3 Arsenal 6 4 2 0 12 5 7 14 4 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15 7 8 13 5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12 9 3 13 6 Fulham 6 3 2 1 8 5 3 11 7 Newcastle United 6 3 2 1 8 7 1 11 8 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 1 2 12 5 7 10 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 6 2 3 1 10 8 2 9 10 Nottingham Forest 6 2 3 1 6 5 1 9 11 Brentford 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 7 12 Manchester United 6 2 1 3 5 8 -3 7 13 AFC Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5 14 West Ham United 6 1 2 3 6 10 -4 5 15 Ipswich Town 6 0 4 2 3 8 -5 4 16 Everton 6 1 1 4 7 15 -8 4 17 Leicester City 6 0 3 3 8 12 -4 3 18 Crystal Palace 6 0 3 3 5 9 -4 3 19 Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7 1 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 0 1 5 5 14 -9 1

The race for the Golden Boot

Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine, Erling Haaland, despite not being able to put his name on the scoresheet, is still leading the Golden Boot race for the Premier League 2024-25 season with ten goals in six games. Chelsea’s young prodigy and former City player, Cole Palmer, is in second place with six goals, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Liverpool’s Luis Díaz are joint third with five goals each.

Premier League 2024 Golden Boot standings: