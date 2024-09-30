India's forex reserves hit record high at $692.3 billion

The reserves increased by $2.84 billion during the week, following a total rise of $19.3 billion over the previous five weeks.
Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, rose to $605.7 billion from $603.6 billion in the previous week.
Gold reserves increased, climbing to $63.6 billion from $62.9 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) stood at $18.5 billion, up from $18.4 billion.
Meanwhile the reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell slightly to $4.46 billion from $4.52 billion.
