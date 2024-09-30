Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 53.17 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 38.55% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 53.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.1746.3820.4318.3510.257.358.315.676.294.54

