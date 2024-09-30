Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, Bajel Projects, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Adani Enterprises, Biocon

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks t watch:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals oral solid formulation facility (F-1) located in Panelav, Gujarat received establishment inspection report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which was inspected by USFDA from 17 July to 26 July 2024.

Bajel Projects had successfully entered the emerging data centre segment by securing its first order from an upcoming data centre service provider. The order involves the design and construction of a 220/33kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation and transmission line extension for a colocation data centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Zydus Lifesciences received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide Capsules, 40 mg.

Lupins Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh, which includes the unit-1 API and finished product manufacturing site, has completed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with 3 observations.

Adani Enterprises unit April Moon will acquire a 74% stake in Cococart Ventures for Rs 200 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions has signed a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary, North Maharashtra Power to carve out the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station. Adani Electricity Mumbai is a subsidiary of the company.

IndusInd Banks board has approved the re-apppointment of Sumant Kathpali as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of three years, effective from 24 March 2025.This re-appointment is subject to approval by the reserve bank of India and banks shareholder.

Biocons API facility (Site 2) in Bengaluru was inspected by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), from 23 September to 27 September 2024 ended with four observations.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

