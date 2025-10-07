LTIMindtree secures largest strategic deal with global media giant

LTIMindtree announced that it has secured a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking the company's largest strategic deal to date.

Building on a long-standing partnership, the deal will see LTIMindtree driving the clients digital transformation journeystreamlining operations, modernizing delivery models, and integrating automation, process optimization, and vendor consolidation to boost efficiency and service quality.

The company said the strategic engagement reinforces its position in the global media and entertainment sector and showcases its capabilities in driving large-scale digital transformation projects.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director of LTIMindtree, said, "This agreement reflects the trust placed in our expertise and our shared commitment to building future-ready enterprises with technology-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiencies, enable growth, and drive measurable business impact in an industry that's constantly innovating."