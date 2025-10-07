Fabtech Technologies is flat on debut

Shares of Fabtech Technologies were currently trading at Rs 182.50 at 10:08 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.45% compared with the issue price of Rs 191.

The scrip was listed at 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 181.45. On the BSE, over 0.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received was subscribed 2.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share.

The issue comprised only of fresh issue of equity shares up to 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and the balance is for general corporate purposes. Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.