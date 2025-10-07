Glottis dips on market debut

Shares of Glottis were currently trading at Rs 87.30 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 32.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 129.

The scrip was listed at Rs 88, exhibiting a premium of 31.78% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 93 and a low of Rs 81.10. On the BSE, over 7.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Glottis received was subscribed 2.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 129 per share.

The issue comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 160 crore and offer for sale of 1,13,95,640 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of 56,97,820 equity shares by Ramkumar Senthilvel and 56,97,820 equity shares by Kuttappan Manikandan. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 132.54 crore is for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of commercial vehicles and containers, and the balance is for general corporate purposes. Through the proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to purchase 1,000 containers for Rs 48.38 crore and use the balance to purchase 270 trucks and trailers

Glottis offers multi-modal integrated logistics solutions, including end-to-end transportation solutions through ocean, air, and road logistics services. It serves customers across multiple industries, with particular emphasis on energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects with a global footprint and expertise in handling complex supply chains. It delivers end-to-end logistics solutions with multimodal capabilities across verticals to optimize the movement of goods across geographies. As of August 31, 2025, the company owned 17 commercial vehicles. Ahead of the IPO, Glottis, on 26 September 2025, raised Rs 55.26 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 42.83 lakh shares at Rs 129 each to 7 anchor investors.