Bank of India gains as global business spurts 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Bank of India rose 1.11% to Rs 127.15 after the bank's global business surged 11.80% YoY to Rs 15,61,888 crore Q2 FY26, up from Rs 13,97,100 crore in the same quarter last year.

Global deposits stood at Rs 8,53,301 crore, reflecting a 10.08% YoY increase, while global gross advances rose 13.94% to Rs 7,08,587 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 6,21,919 crore in Q2 FY25.

On the domestic front, total deposits rose 8.53% to Rs 7,30,097 crore, while retail term deposits showed strong momentum, rising 14.15% to Rs 3,45,026 crore in Q2 FY26.

Domestic gross advances also saw robust growth of 14.62%, reaching Rs 5,96,794 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 5,20,653 crore in the same quarter last year.