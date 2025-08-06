Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 238.34 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 238.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 238.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.238.34238.290.593.45-3.922.49-17.85-9.9733.99-6.42

