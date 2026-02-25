Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270 cr Central Railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270 cr Central Railway project

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award (LOA) from Central Railway for "Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 220/132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Daund - Solapur Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 270.22 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engineering secures NHAI road project in State of Odisha

AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Carbon Specialities standalone net profit rises 1666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Jayshree Nirman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ganpati Plastfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story