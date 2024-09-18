Lupin joins hand with Takeda to Launch Vonoprazan Tablets in India

Lupin announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda), to commercialize Vonoprazan Tablets in the Indian market. Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB). Unlike traditional acid suppressants like PPIs, Vonoprazan offers unique attributes like complete proton pump inhibition with the first dose, longer duration of action resulting in effective control of nocturnal acid breakthrough and meal-independent dosing. Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB). Unlike traditional acid suppressants like PPIs, Vonoprazan offers unique attributes like complete proton pump inhibition with the first dose, longer duration of action resulting in effective control of nocturnal acid breakthrough and meal-independent dosing. In India, Vonoprazan is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treating reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and as part of Helicobacter pylori eradication treatment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The said drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupins Lupivon and will be available in two strengths 10 mg and 20 mg. Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialize Vonoprazan in India.

Rajeev Sibal, president India region formulations, Lupin,"We are very pleased to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel treatment option for Acid Peptic Disorders. This is a further step in strengthening our gastroenterology portfolio and is in line with our commitment to introduce innovative medicines to address unmet needs of our patients.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.01% to Rs 801.31 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 452.26 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.28% YoY to Rs 5,514.34 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

The scrip declined 2.32% to Rs 2,217.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News