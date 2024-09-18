Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 370.66 points or 1.2% at 30429.62 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (down 2.88%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.07%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.58%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.29%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.58%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.5%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.47%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.28%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 415.67 or 0.73% at 56799.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 167.2 points or 0.98% at 16820.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.15 points or 0.34% at 25331.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 223.09 points or 0.27% at 82856.57.

On BSE,1396 shares were trading in green, 2520 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

