Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin said that it has received an approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to launch first generic version of Oracea (Doxycycline capsules, 40 mg) in the United States.

Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg is indicated for the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients.

According to IQVIA MAT February 2024, Doxycycline Capsules had estimated annual sales of $128 million in the U.S.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle East regions.

The pharmaceutical company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 19.67% YoY to Rs 5,079.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 0.47% to ends at Rs 1,605.05 on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Strides Pharma's Chennai facility gets 2 observations

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Lupin Aurangabad facility gets 1 USFDA observation

Aurobindo Pharma jumps on USFDA nod for Fingolimod capsules

Axis Bank rises after block deal

Investors take profits after benchmarks hit milestones

Godrej Properties spurts after booking value surges to Rs 9,500 cr in Q4

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Puravankara hits 52-week high on acquiring 51% stake in subsidiary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story