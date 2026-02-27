Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives EIR report with VAI classification for its Goa unit

Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its facility in Goa, India, with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The EIR was issued following an inspection of the facility from November 10 to November 21, 2025.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, stated, We are pleased to have received the EIR with a VAI classification from the US FDA for our Goa facility. This outcome reflects our continued focus on quality excellence and regulatory compliance, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe and effective medicines to patients worldwide.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

