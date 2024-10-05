Lupin's Pune-based biotech facility gets 5 observations from US FDA

Lupin said that the U.S. FDA has completed a pre-approval inspection of the company's biotech facility located in Pune, India.

The inspection was carried out from 25 September 2024 to 04 October 2024, and concluded with five observations.

The company is addressing the observations comprehensively and will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeframe.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.