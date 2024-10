Aurogen South Africa (Aurogen), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma in South Africa, has entered into an agreement with Novabee Proprietary, to sell and dispose of the entire 50% shares held by Aurogen in Novagen. After the disposal of 50% shares held by Aurogen, Aurogen will cease to be the joint venture partner of Novagen.

