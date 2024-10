PNC Infratech announced that Care Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating on the Lo Term Bank Facilities of its subsidiaries as follows:

Hardoi Highways (Rs 443 crore) - CARE A; Stable

Akkalkot Highways (Rs 811.50 crore) - CARE A; Stable

Sonauli Gorakhpur Highways (Rs 757 crore) - CARE A; Stable

