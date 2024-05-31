Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 77.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 704.21 croreNet profit of Lux Industries rose 77.96% to Rs 55.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 704.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.81% to Rs 129.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 2314.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2364.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
