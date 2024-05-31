Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 77.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 77.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 704.21 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries rose 77.96% to Rs 55.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 704.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.81% to Rs 129.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 2314.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2364.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales704.21710.25 -1 2314.362364.43 -2 OPM %10.735.94 -8.359.06 - PBDT79.9946.28 73 193.81208.66 -7 PBT76.3540.92 87 172.23188.88 -9 NP55.5431.21 78 129.52142.03 -9

