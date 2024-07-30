Lykis consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 72.84 croreNet profit of Lykis declined 31.09% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 72.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.8491.60 -20 OPM %3.063.62 -PBDT1.251.53 -18 PBT0.821.19 -31 NP0.821.19 -31
