Howard Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 20.87% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net loss of Howard Hotels reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.072.54 21 OPM %-16.2913.39 -PBDT-0.600.33 PL PBT-0.770.20 PL NP-0.770.20 PL

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

