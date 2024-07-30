Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 712.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 112.87% to Rs 252.21 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 712.14% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 112.87% to Rs 252.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.252.21118.488.896.7124.915.0022.772.9916.732.06

