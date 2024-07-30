Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 193.21% to Rs 35.39 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 193.21% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.3912.07 193 OPM %7.2110.60 -PBDT2.050.72 185 PBT1.860.54 244 NP1.290.33 291

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

