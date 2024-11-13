Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lyons Corporate Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Lyons Corporate Market reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.16 31 OPM %33.3331.25 -PBDT-0.10-0.04 -150 PBT-0.10-0.04 -150 NP-0.40-0.04 -900

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

