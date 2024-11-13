Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading declined 96.92% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 OPM %-47.62-638.89 -PBDT0.122.29 -95 PBT0.112.27 -95 NP0.072.27 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Torrent Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips nearly 9% to Rs 495 cr

CJI nominates Justice Kant as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank continue to be systemically important: RBI

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story