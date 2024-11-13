Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading declined 96.92% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.210.18-47.62-638.890.122.290.112.270.072.27

