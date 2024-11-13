Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 74.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 340.12 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 74.28% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 340.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 373.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.340.12373.3613.2523.1440.8284.871.2551.4012.3347.94

