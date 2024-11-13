Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 23.08 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 6.25% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.0824.02 -4 OPM %9.019.12 -PBDT1.021.08 -6 PBT0.600.58 3 NP0.450.48 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Torrent Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips nearly 9% to Rs 495 cr

CJI nominates Justice Kant as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank continue to be systemically important: RBI

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story