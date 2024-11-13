Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 23.08 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 6.25% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.0824.029.019.121.021.080.600.580.450.48

