Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production jumped 26.07% to 73,380 units in the month of February 2024 as compared with 58,203 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 71,384 units in February 2024 as against 56,551 units sold in the same period a year ago, registering the growth of 26.23%.

On the other hand, exports for the period under review declined 31.6% YoY to 1,539 units.

The Mahindra Group is one of the largest multinational federation of companies. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the worlds largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 60.59% to Rs 2,453.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,528.06 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 16.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,288.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were higher 0.24% to Rs 1,895.05 on the BSE.

