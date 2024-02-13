Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production rises 32% YoY in Jan'24

M&amp;M production rises 32% YoY in Jan'24

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's total production increased 32.38% to 1,01,169 units in the month of January 2024 as against 76,421 units as compared with January 2023.

The auto major's total sales was 72,198 units in January 2024, up by 17.72% from 61,326 units sold in the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, exports for the period under review tumbled 41.97% YoY to 1,746 units.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's consolidated net profit declined 15.33% to Rs 2,347.75 crore despite of 14.8% rise in revenue from operation to Rs 34,281.20 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip declined 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1,658 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

