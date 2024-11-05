Maan Aluminium Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2024.

Maan Aluminium Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 191.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65895 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd lost 9.31% to Rs 1013. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1907 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd tumbled 7.38% to Rs 103.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2005 shares in the past one month.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd plummeted 7.28% to Rs 2278. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2094 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd slipped 7.12% to Rs 74.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

