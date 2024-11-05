Volumes soar at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 45.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 November 2024.

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 45.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.76% to Rs.1,800.30. Volumes stood at 88189 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd recorded volume of 39.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.485.65. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 178.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.30% to Rs.162.78. Volumes stood at 14.78 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 19.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.956.20. Volumes stood at 4.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37423 shares. The stock rose 2.28% to Rs.2,153.95. Volumes stood at 39333 shares in the last session.

