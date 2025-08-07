Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.93 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1084.78% to Rs 21.80 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1084.78% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.801.8460.78-358.15-16.00-22.33-20.93-22.89-20.93-22.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News