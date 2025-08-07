Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.95% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.95% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.155.25-17.35-18.480.130.130.030.040.030.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News